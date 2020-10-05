Somalia: President Farmajo Arrives in Sudan for Peace Agreement

3 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The president of Somalia's federal government Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo a high-level delegation has arrived in South Sudanese capital, Juba on Saturday.

"Glad to be in Juba-South Sudan to witness the signing of the long-awaited Juba Peace Agreement. I commend the T.G of Sudan & Sudanese Revolutionary Movements for reaching this milestone. As neighbours, we greatly support a stable, united Sudan for the prosperity of our region," president Farmajo said in a tweet.

According to Tut Gatluak, the South Sudanese chief mediator Somalia Kenya, Ethiopia, Chad, Egypt as well as the foreign minister of Saudi Arabia will also attend the event to formalize a peace agreement aimed at resolving decades of regional conflicts which left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead.

Sudan's new civilian and military leaders, who have shared power since then, say ending conflicts is a top priority to help bring democracy and peace to a country in crisis.

The deal sets out terms to integrate rebels into the security forces, be politically represented, and have economic and land rights. A new fund will pay $750 million a year for 10 years to the impoverished southern and western regions and the chance of return for displaced people is also guaranteed.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.