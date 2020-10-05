Sudan: President Salva Kiir - Juba Is Proud to Host Final Singing of Peace Agreement

3 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, has expressed South Sudan pleasure and honor on the signing of Juba peace agreement despite the various challenges that confronted the lengthy and difficult negotiation process which was hosted by Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

In his address to the celebration marking the final signing of the peace agreement between Sudan government and the Revolutionary Front on Saturday, President Salva Kiir said that work did not end yet, adding that there is still great work awaiting the parties of the agreement in making peace a reality.

He demanded that peace shall be comprehensive and excluding to no one, urging the Sudanese leaders to include Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu and Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nour in the peace process.

Kiir called on Arab and European countries to abide by their commitments to support Sudan in implementing the peace agreement, especially under the circumstances that Sudan is now going through.

