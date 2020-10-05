Sudan: PM Witnesses Signing of Sudan Peace Deal

The Sudanese government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front, including political powers and armed movements, signed a peace agreement on Saturday at the Freedom Square in Juba.

The agreement was signed by deputy head of the Sudanese military council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, as well as the leaders of factions and movements forming the Revolutionary Front.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki signed as witnesses to the agreement, along with representatives of the European Union and the United Nations.

MENA