Kenya: Obiri, Cheruiyot Light Up Nyayo as Kenya Hosts Successful Meet

The 2016 Africa bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott stunned race favourite Leonard Bett to win men's 3,000 metres steeplechase on Saturday, while World champion Beatrice Chepkoech won the women's race in Kip Keino Classic at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The warm afternoon also belonged to fast-rising Nicholas Kimeli and Great Britain's Kristal Awuah, who glided to stadium records in their 5,000m and 200m races.

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga who were in attendance at Nyayo Stadium witnessed World champions, Hellen Obiri (5,000m) and Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m), stamp their authority to win their respective races.

World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich lived up to the billing as he won men's 800m race as Kenyan-born Nelly Jepksogei, competing for Bahrain, reigned supreme in the corresponding women's race.

Chebet beaten

Continental Cup 1,500m champion Winny Chebet failed the test in women's 1,500m race, losing to Ethiopia's Halu Lemlem.

Alexander Kiprotich and Matthew Sawe also won their respective javelin and high jump competitions.

Kibiwott, who was competing in his first race since last year's World Championships in Doha, needed the last 50 metres to edge out Bett, the 2018 World Under-20 champion, who led at the bell.

But Bett failed to react to Kibiwott's charge at the home straight to let him win in eight minutes and 17.80 seconds. Bett, who finished second in Monaco, settled for second place in 8:17.63 as Geoffrey Kipkemboi returned third in 8:30.92.

"This was my first race since the Doha World Championships last year and it feels great to win here. Covid-19 really messed up our plans and I couldn't train well with all the restrictions," said Kibiwott, who turns his focus to next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Chepkoech, who is the 3,000m steeplechase world record holder, excited the fans with her front-running trademark, won in 9:29.05, to end her season well, having failed the quest in Monaco (5,000), Istaf Berlin (3,000m steeplechase) and Doha (3,000m).

Hyvin KIyeng, who beat Chepkoech in Berlin, played second fiddle this time around in 9:34.07 as former World-Under-20 champion, Rosefline Chepng'etich, came in third in 9:46.14.

"I was targeting to run under 9:10, but the altitude couldn't permit it. I look forward to a great run next season, especially at the Tokyo Olympics," said Chepkoech.

Kimeli had to shrug off a stiff challenge from Argawi Berihu from Ethiopia to set a new stadium record of 13:08.32, with the Ethiopian coming in second in 13:08.91. Jacob Krop timed 13:11.88 for third.

"I am enjoying good form and hope to maintain it for next year's Tokyo Olympics. I will be going for nothing short of victory after finishing eighth at the World Championships in Doha last year," said Kimeli, who was using the race to prepare for the Valencia 10km Road Race on October 7 where he is targeting the world record.

Awuah, who was competing in Africa for the first time, not only set a stadium record but she also registered a personal record of 23.05 seconds, erasing the previous time of 23.2.

"This was one of my most difficult races as the altitude took a toll on me and my breath. I am happy to have won in such conditions in personal best. It was a solid performance," said Awuah.

Obiri, the winner in Monaco (5,000) and Doha (3,000m), cracked 15:06.36, beating World 10,000m bronze medallist Agnes Jebet and World 5,000m silver medallist Margaret Chelimo in 15:06. 71 and 15:11.11 respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have been working hard on my finishing game in the last 800m. It worked well in Monaco and Doha and then Nairobi," said Obiri, who hopes to carry her form to next season where she hopes to double up in 5,000m and 10, 000m at Tokyo Olympic Games.

Cheruiyot followed his previous victories in Monaco and Stockholm with a standout 3:34.31 win, beating Kumari Taki and Abel Kipsang in 3:35.00 and 3:35.43.

Rotich clocked 1:44.78 to win the men's 800m beating Australian Joseph Ndeng and Commonwealth champion Wycliffe Kinyamal in 1:45.21 and 1:45.52 in that order.

Alex Kiprotich hauled 76.71m to win men's javelin where Hubert Chmielak of Poland and Timothy Herman from Belgium managed 75.47 and 75.18 for second and third places.