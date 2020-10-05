Tanzania: Tears As Magufuli Visits Slain Cadre Family

CCM Presidential Candidate, Dr John Magufuli, yesterday visited the family of slain CCM cadre, Briton Wilfred Mollel, who was brutally murdered by unknown assailants on August 25 in Tunduma, Songwe region.

Mollel was brutally killed by unknown assailants after violence erupted while he was accompanying CCM candidate for Kaloleni Councillorship post when he was returning nomination forms to the returning officer in Tunduma Constituency, Songwe region.

During his visit to the family in Tunduma Township yesterday, Dr Magufuli met the mother of the late Mollel, Ms Roda Bryson Mwaisongole and the widow, Ms Salome Philemon Mayao, where he offered his heartfelt condolence message and 6m/- Dr Magufuli condemned the killing of the innocent CCM leader, ordering punitive legal measures against the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The CCM presidential candidate held prayers with the family to pray for the deceased. The murdered CCM leader is survived by the widow and three children aged between 12 months and 6 years.

While in Zanzibar yesterday, Dr Magufuli visited another CCM member, Mr Hamis Nyange Makame (63), who is admitted at Mnazi Mmoja Hospital in Urban West after being attacked by unknown people in Wete, Pemba on September 22.

He expressed his sadness over the brutal incident, ordering police to institute appropriate legal measures.

In his rallies held earlier in Songwe region CCM Presidential candidate Dr Magufuli promised changes to the region, saying plans were already in place to make it one of the powerful economic regions in the country.

Addressing campaigns rallies in Vwawa and Tunduma on Thursday, Dr Magufuli said Songwe is the youngest region in the country, but its geographical position makes it potential to grow fast economically.

Being at the border with Zambia, the region becomes a centre of business for the two countries, where he said the government has been doing everything in its capacity to create a conducive environment for doing business and improve social services.

He said construction of the one stop border post has helped to ease business relations between the two countries, and that Songwe is one of the regions that benefit directly from the presence of the facility.

"When I came here to launch this building along with my Zambian counterpart, Mr Edgar Lungu, Tunduma was not like this, today this place has changed, we see business growing accordingly," he noted.

He asked Songwe residents and Tanzanians at large to vote for him and all CCM candidates in the October 28 polls, promising to bring more positive changes in the area and the country at large.

"It is unfortunate that you did not have a good representative in the past five years, this time around, I am asking you to bring me a member of parliament on a CCM ticket so that there could be a connection between my government and you, this will fast track development activities, because I will be speaking the same language with your representative," said Dr Magufuli.

He said the ruling party cleared Mr David Silinde who crossed from the opposition Chadema because the party knows him as a hardworking person and patriotic.

"When you elect a CCM MP, you make my job easy, because I can deal with him/ her accordingly as a party chairman, therefore when he/ she underperforms or fails to fulfill the agreed promises, it is easier for me and the party to intervene and clear the situation," he said.

The incumbent president said if re-elected in the forthcoming polls, his government will boost agriculture sector in Songwe region and other food producing regions across the country.