Kenya: Isuzu to Host Marathon Viewing Party for Eldoret Fans

3 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Isuzu East Africa will continue supporting its brand ambassador Eliud Kipchoge in his community endeavours, the firm's Communication Manager Duncan Muhindi has said.

Kipchoge competes on Sunday in the 40th edition of London Marathon, which has been voted as one of the fastest in history.

Muhindi said that this year, Isuzu will not be awarding Kipchoge with a vehicle, but will instead donate towards the athlete's Eliud Kipchoge Foundation.

"We will continue supporting the athletics legend, who is our brand ambassador. This year, we decided to help him equip a library which was launched last month. We have given him enough cars and we've now decided to support the community where he comes from," said Muhindi.

Muhindi said that since they engaged Kipchoge in 2017, the Isuzu D-Max vehicle sales have risen from 19 percent to 29 percent, which is a good show in the motor industry.

"We have seen an increase in sales since we engaged Kipchoge and we shall continue working with him as one way of recognising sports men and women in the country," he added.

Viewerthon party

The company will host a viewerthon party at Sirikwa Hotel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County where Kipchoge's family will be watching from.

"We have invited Kipchoge's wife Grace Sugut and the kids, and they will be with us as we watch the race. We want to wish him all the best. We are confident that he will defend his title," said Muhindi.

In 2018, Isuzu promised Kipchoge a free vehicle if he lowered the marathon record at this year's Berlin Marathon, which he did in a new time of 2:01:39. The record of 2:02:57 was previously held by fellow countryman Dennis Kimetto.

"Partnering with Isuzu made my training easier, and I must say they gave me a third leg which has been of good use during my preparations," said Kipchoge before he flew out.

Last year, he was awarded with a single cab Isuzu D-Max after running 1:59:40 in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge where he clocked 1:59:40. Isuzu has also partnered with Strathmore University.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.