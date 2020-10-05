Kenya: Isuzu to Host Marathon Viewing Party for Eldoret Fans

Isuzu East Africa will continue supporting its brand ambassador Eliud Kipchoge in his community endeavours, the firm's Communication Manager Duncan Muhindi has said.

Kipchoge competes on Sunday in the 40th edition of London Marathon, which has been voted as one of the fastest in history.

Muhindi said that this year, Isuzu will not be awarding Kipchoge with a vehicle, but will instead donate towards the athlete's Eliud Kipchoge Foundation.

"We will continue supporting the athletics legend, who is our brand ambassador. This year, we decided to help him equip a library which was launched last month. We have given him enough cars and we've now decided to support the community where he comes from," said Muhindi.

Muhindi said that since they engaged Kipchoge in 2017, the Isuzu D-Max vehicle sales have risen from 19 percent to 29 percent, which is a good show in the motor industry.

"We have seen an increase in sales since we engaged Kipchoge and we shall continue working with him as one way of recognising sports men and women in the country," he added.

Viewerthon party

The company will host a viewerthon party at Sirikwa Hotel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County where Kipchoge's family will be watching from.

"We have invited Kipchoge's wife Grace Sugut and the kids, and they will be with us as we watch the race. We want to wish him all the best. We are confident that he will defend his title," said Muhindi.

In 2018, Isuzu promised Kipchoge a free vehicle if he lowered the marathon record at this year's Berlin Marathon, which he did in a new time of 2:01:39. The record of 2:02:57 was previously held by fellow countryman Dennis Kimetto.

"Partnering with Isuzu made my training easier, and I must say they gave me a third leg which has been of good use during my preparations," said Kipchoge before he flew out.

Last year, he was awarded with a single cab Isuzu D-Max after running 1:59:40 in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge where he clocked 1:59:40. Isuzu has also partnered with Strathmore University.