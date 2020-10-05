Liberia: Mysterious Deaths-As Police Launch Investigation

5 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Police authorities say they have begun investigation into the death of two citizens, Albert K. Peters and Gifty A. Lamah, of whom were employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

The late Peters was an internal auditor at the LRA, while his partner Gifty was a Research Analyst at the LRA as well. Both were found dead in a parked vehicle belonging to Peters in front of the UBA bank up Sniper Hill Broad on Friday October 2.

There were unconfirmed media reports over the weekend suggesting that the wife of Peters, Beatrice Andrews Peters, is alleged to be a person of interest in the deaths of the two LRA employees.

But Police spokesman Moses Carter told a press briefing Friday, 2 October in Monrovia that the deceased LRA employees felt short of providing any such details on the incident, except for confirming their deaths.

"The Liberia National police has begun investigation into the death of two citizens, Albert K. Peter and Gifty A. Lamah who were discovered in a parked vehicle on Snipper Hill, Broad Street," he says.

The death of the duo has left the country in shock, as many are wondering what may be responsible for the incident. Reports say Mr. Peters served as an Internal Auditor at LRA while Mrs. Lama was a Research Analyst.

According to Carter, the victims' corpses have been deposited at the St. Moses Funeral Home for preservation, and urges the public to remain calm as the LNP investigates the matter in establishing the cause of death.

"Our preliminary investigation established that the two deceased victims are employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority," Mr. Carter says. Mrs. Peters, a branch manager at the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) has insisted that when she last spoke with her husband, he had informed her that he was going to meet someone around the UBA.

She told colleagues that when her husband did not returned home Thursday night she placed calls to most of their family acquaintances and all deny having knowledge of his whereabouts.

She said on Friday she had decided to search where her husband last said he would have been and upon discovering the vehicle there, she open same just to find the lifeless body of her husband and his partner in it.

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved.

