Kenya: London Marathon Sets Eldoret Abuzz

4 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Athletics fans have thronged Eldoret's famous Uganda road in Uasin Gishu County to watch the London Marathon race.

The county government closed the major roads for the fans to watch the race live on the big screen located at Uganda road-Iten road junction.

Joining the fans was Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala, Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago, Nandi governor Stephen Sang and Elgeyo-Marakwet governor Alex Tolgos.

Fans were glued at the big screen persevering the scorching sun as they watched their favourite athletes.

This could be the largest crowd watching the race after the organizers in London banned fans from the St James Park due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The crowd started dancing and singing as Brigid Kosgei who is also the world record holder went for the tape. Kosgei who trains in Kapsait, Elgeyo Marakwet County dropped her compatriot Ruth Chepng'etich after increasing her pace in the final stages.

Kosgei crossed the line in 2:18:58 defending her title to send the crowd into wild celebrations. Balala congratulated Kosgei for her win saying that she trained well and deserved to win.

"Kosgei has done the country proud and this is a win for Kenya. She has shown good progress in marathon we shall continue supporting her," said Balala.

Governor Tolgos urged the national government to speed up the refurbishment of training facilities which has been a big problem in the North Rift region which is known as the powerhouse of athletics.

"There is a big challenge in training facilities but I would like to urge the national government to continue working hard to stop the suffering the athletes have been going through," said Tolgos.

