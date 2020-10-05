Kenya: Kilifi, Tana-River Farmers to Get Land in Galana-Kulalu Project

Farmers from Kilifi and Tana River counties will be allocated land in Galana -Kulalu irrigation scheme for commercial maize farming.

This comes after a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and his Tana River counterpart Dadho Godhana in Nairobi on Monday.

Speaking as he flagged off 30 tonnes of maize seeds donated by Bayer East Africa Company to farmers on Thursday, Governor Kingi said consultations are ongoing with partners on how the project will be implemented.

"We had a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi on Monday over the Galana-Kulalu farm and agreed that it is time to give locals a chance to plant maize for commercial purposes to improve their lives through agriculture. We must talk to all partners in the grassroots on how they will be brought on board," he said.

Public participation

Governor Kingi, who said that the process will be subjected to public participation, added that the two counties will start working on Galana land before moving to Kulalu.

"We want to come out with plans on how support Kilifi residents who will get land in Galana to benefit from maize farming," he added.

He said it is time Kilifi residents shifted from subsistence to commercial maize farming.

He encouraged farmers to embrace the project saying that the national and devolved governments are working towards uplifting local farmers besides boosting food production.

Governor Kingi said that if well executed, the project could produce maize to feed the whole country.

Food security

He noted that the government had allocated a lot of money for the project yet thousands of Coast residents were starving because little food had been produced.

The governor said that his government had set up small scale irrigation schemes in Uhai Mariakano, Jilore and Mdachi to boost food production.

The county government has also put more than 2,000 acres of land under irrigation in Magundho, Zia ra Wari, Pangani, Burangi, Madoviani, Kakuyuni, Kwa Ndezi, Gandini Bombi and Hongera Bwagalao.

The Galana - Kulalu irrigation scheme is a national government flagship project that seeks to boost food production.