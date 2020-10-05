Kenya: Trio Share Day One Lead in Limuru Safari Tour

An awful triple bogey at the notorious par five- fourth, denied Golf Park's David Wakhu a day one lead as the 2020 Safari Tour first leg got under-way at the scenic Limuru Country Club course on Sunday.

Starting the day from the back nine, Wakhu, one of the locals who had qualified for the cancelled Magical Kenya Open, picked up four birdies at the 10th, 11th, 15th and 18th to turn to carry to the front nine a decent four under par score. He then went five under after rolling in a superb birdie at the third.

At the tough par five-fourth, he hit a fine tee-short and laid up with a seven-iron for the second. He however hit a bad approach shot which caused the triple bogey eight, to eventually share the top position with veteran Jacob Okello and Ganeev Giddie on two under par 70.

"I will never forget that hole number four and I pray that it does not happen tomorrow. I was playing so well until I reached the fourth hole, but not to worry, there are more rounds to be played and I am hoping for a good week," said Wakhu who noted the course was basically playing well.

For Okello, it was the 18th hole which almost threw him out of the leaderboard. He drove to the trees on the left, chipped out but missed the green on regulation, to pick up a bogey there which was in addition to two others at the 12th and at the par three-seventh.

"The course is actually playing well at the moment though I found some of the greens a bit tricky particularly at the back nine. I am now playing well as I have all the time to practise since I am doing my own business," said Okello, who in 1998 lost the Kenya Open to Argentina's Ricaldo Gonzalez in a play-off at Muthaiga Golf Club.

On the other hand, Giddie birdied the ninth, 12th, 13th and 15th with only two bogeys at the fourth and fifth holes. The three leaders are likely to attract some following this week if they are able to carry the opening round form to the remaining part of the tournament.

The top three leaders closed the day a shot better than George Felix of Kenya Railway Golf Club, and Limuru's very own John Kagiri. The two fired one under par 71 each to tie for fourth place with Felix making four birdies at the back nine and a bogey on the first and second nine, while Kagiri also birdied four holes but against three bogeys, one of them at the 18th green.

Tough outing

Meanwhile Vet Lab's Mathew Omondi levelled the Limuru course after making three birdies against an equally number of bogeys. It was a tough outing for the six amateurs where home player Paul Muchangi and leading junior player Mutahi Kibugu shot five over par 77 each, to finish a shot better than another Junior Taimur Malik.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It will be do-or-die for them on Monday as the event enters day two where just like the pros, they will have to make the cut to proceed to the third and fourth rounds.

The leaderboard at Limuru Country Club;

1. Ganeev Giddie 70

1. David Wakhu 70

1 . Jacob Okello 70

4. John Kagiri 71

4 . George Felix Khalakai 71

6. Mathew Omondi 72

7. Rizwan Charania 73

7. Robinson Owiti 73

9. Greg Snow 74

9. Njuguna Ngugi 74

9. Justus Madoya 74

9. John Karichu 74

9. Edwin Inana 74

14. Sujan Shah 75

14. Isaiah Omwoyo 75

14. Kennedy Abuto 75

14. Dismas Indiza 75