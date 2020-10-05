Tanzania: Government Lays Down Wayleave Use Plan

3 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Hilda Mhagama

THE government through Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura), has laid down its plan on how various entities wishing to place or build its infrastructure along way leaves should use the portions of the roads.

Ewura in collaboration with owners/users of way leave areas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for protection of underground infrastructure in the country.

A way leave is a right of way granted by a landowner, generally in exchange for payment and typically for purposes such as the erection of telegraph wires or laying of pipes.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Ms Zena Said who witnessed the landmark signing of the MoU, said the growth of the natural gas industry and distribution in urban areas has posed a particular challenge to the safety of natural gas infrastructure and others that are used by other institutions in delivering various services, especially in Dar es Salaam.

"This MoU will oversee the coordinated activities along the way leave, which will in turn prevent damage to existing infrastructure, and at the same time ensure that construction of infrastructure on the shared way leaves are carried out with due regard to public safety and protection of underground infrastructure," she explained.

Following the signing of the agreement, a Joint Technical Committee will be formed, which will consist of stakeholders from various players, where they will come up with better ways to protect safety of the people around way leaves, including protecting underground infrastructure together with their property when an activity is being carried out around the areas.

Ms Said further revealed that the committee will establish a mechanism to coordinate infrastructure construction activities on the way leaves, adding that they will also come up with by-laws for the benefit of way leave owners and users.

"For a long time there have been uncoordinated activities along the way leaves, witnessing gas, oil and water pipelines being degraded, affecting infrastructure and people. Ewura and other stakeholders have seen the need to enter into this agreement between players. The preparation of this agreement commenced in 2018, and today they have completed and signed it," said Ms Said.

Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (DAWASA), Water Supply Project Development Manager, Engineer Valentine Njau said the MoU will be a rescuer considering the fact that on a number of times they have experienced delays of some projects due to hitches in gaining access to use of wayleaves.

