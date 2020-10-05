Tanzania/Burundi: Tanzania Name 25 Players for Burundi's Friendly

4 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tanzania coach, Ettiene Ndayiragije has named 25 players to join the squad ahead of facing Burundi in a friendly, scheduled on Sunday 11 October 2020 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Ndayiragije has called KMC right back Israel Mwenda for the first time, following his fine form in the ongoing Tanzania top-flight, with his club being in top four. Mwenda was in the Tanzania U-20 team that won the regional CECAFA Cup title last year.

Polisi Tanzania skipper Iddi Mobby also got his debut call for the national team, alongside experienced Shomary Kapombe, Mohammed Hussein of Simba and Bakari Mwamnyeto of Young Africans in defense.

The Burundian coach also recalled Azam FC's goalkeeper David Kissu to the squad following a perfect start in the domestic campaign.

TP Mazembe winger Thomas Ulimwengu rejoined his old friend Mbwana Samatta in the national team, after missing several call ups since the 2019 Total Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans), David Kissu (Azam FC)

Defenders: Shomary Kapombe, Mohammed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda, David Bryson (KMC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Nickson Kibabage (Diffa El Jadida, Morocco) Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobby (Polisi Tanzania)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Mzamiru Yassin, Said Hamis (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI, Egypt), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch, South Africa), Salum Aboubakar, Iddi Nado (Azam FC)

Forwards: Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadida, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans), John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce, Turkey)

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.