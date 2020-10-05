Senegal/Mauritania: Senegal Line Up Morocco, Mauritania Friendlies

4 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF) have confirmed two friendlies against Morocco and neighboring Mauritania in October.

The Teranga Lions will travel to neighboring Morocco to face The Atlas Lions in Rabat on 9 October, before welcoming Mauritania four days later in Thies.

The two matches will serve as a build up to November's Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers, where Senegal face Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau in Group I double header.

"Given the context of the pandemic, these friendly matches will strictly comply with the sanitary measures enacted by the authorities of the countries concerned, with recourse to closed session as to preserve the actors, officials and supporters," the FSF said in a statement.

Senegal who finished AFCON Egypt 2019 as runner ups lead the qualifiers Group I, following back to back victories over Congo (2-0) and Eswatini (4-1) last November.

Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

