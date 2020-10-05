Tanzania: Yanga Part Ways With Krmpotic After 37 Days

4 October 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Tanzania giants Young Africans have parted ways with Serbian coach, Zlatko Krmpotic after 37 days at the helm, the club has confirmed.

Yanga, as they are nicknamed, announced the decision few hours after their 3-0 victory over Coastal Union on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam courtesy strikes from Carlos Carlinhos, Haruna Niyonzima and Yacouba Sogne.

"Young Africans Sports Club here informs its fans, fans, members and stakeholders that it has reached a mutual agreement to terminate its relationship with its head coach, Zlatko Krmpotic," a statement signed by Acting General Secretary, Simon Patrick said.

The former APR, Zesco United and Polokwane City trainer becomes the first coaching casualty of the current Tanzanian top flight season.

Krmpotic was in charge for only five games in the domestic league, winning four and drawing the other, as Yanga sit atop the standings.

The Club is expected to make an announcement in the coming days on the technical direction of the club.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.