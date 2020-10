Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo arrived in Asmara, the capital of Eritrea on Sunday morning.

The president and his delegation received a grand reception from his host President Isaias Afwerki at the Presidential palace.

Farmajo is on a two-day working visit where he will also engage in bilateral talks to strengthen the ties between our brotherly nations.

Somalia and Eritrea developed close ties since the reformist Abiy Ahmed assumed office as PM of Ethiopia early in 2018.