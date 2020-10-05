Angola: Athletics - Bernardo João Re-Elected Federation Head

Luanda — Bernardo João was re-elected on Friday as chairperson of the Angolan Athletics Federation (FAA) for the four-year period (2020-2024).

Re-elected for a second term, he obtained four votes against three of Gertudes Sepúlveda on list B, the same number of votes for candidate on list C, Adriano Nunes, while António Andrade, on list D, did not obtain any votes.

Only ten people from the provinces of Luanda and Huila took part in the poll, which was made up of 11 people.

José Paim, João Teixeira, Gildo Coelho da Cruz and Carlos Rosa have already led the FAA.