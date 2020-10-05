Sudan: Hamdouk - Peace Agreement Is Not Treaty for Sharing of Power

3 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the Juba peace agreement is not a deal for the sharing of power and wealth, but rather "a new chapter in the renaissance of the people of Sudan and a replacement of ammunition and arms bills with the production and development inputs so that every Sudanese can enjoy a decent meal, free and advanced education, a suitable hospital when needed".

In his speech on the occasion of the signing of the peace agreement in Juba on Saturday, Dr. Hamdouk the first phase of peace was arduous and difficult, but the negotiating parties succeeded to surpass it by patience and determination.

The government has begun to confront this challenge of the economy and the livelihood of the people through several levels, including the Sudan Partners' Conferences which was hosted by Germany and the National Economic Conference that was held last week in Khartoum and in which the Revolutionary Front participated as the greatest evidence that peace has become a reality and that the armed struggle forces have practically have started implementation of the peace agreement.

"There is no development without peace, no sustainable peace without balanced development, no democracy without peace and development," the prime minister said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.