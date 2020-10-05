Sudan: Hamdouk - Peace Agreement Is Not Treaty for Sharing of Power

Juba — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the Juba peace agreement is not a deal for the sharing of power and wealth, but rather "a new chapter in the renaissance of the people of Sudan and a replacement of ammunition and arms bills with the production and development inputs so that every Sudanese can enjoy a decent meal, free and advanced education, a suitable hospital when needed".

In his speech on the occasion of the signing of the peace agreement in Juba on Saturday, Dr. Hamdouk the first phase of peace was arduous and difficult, but the negotiating parties succeeded to surpass it by patience and determination.

The government has begun to confront this challenge of the economy and the livelihood of the people through several levels, including the Sudan Partners' Conferences which was hosted by Germany and the National Economic Conference that was held last week in Khartoum and in which the Revolutionary Front participated as the greatest evidence that peace has become a reality and that the armed struggle forces have practically have started implementation of the peace agreement.

"There is no development without peace, no sustainable peace without balanced development, no democracy without peace and development," the prime minister said.