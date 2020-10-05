Sudan: Hamdouk Calls On Al-Hillu and Abdul-Wahid to Join Peace Process

3 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has renewed call on the leader of the People's Liberation Movement led by Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu and Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nour to the join the peace process in Sudan.

Addressing the celebration marking the final signing of the peace agreement in Juba, Dr. Hamdouk stressed that the government is working hard to reach a comprehensive national agreement that would ensure the completion of peace steps and the achievement of stability in all the country.

He said that this Sudanese peace is stamped with the Sudanese identity which is characterized by plurality and the diversity of cultures and the diversity of our faculties through generous support from our brothers in South Sudan.

Dr. Hamdouk asserted that the peace agreement is a source of pride and honor and the fruit of a long-established and old relationship of the Nile, the land and the blood between north and South Sudan.

He said that the celebration of final signing of the peace agreement was not a coincidence, but a product of determination and resolution to establish the future of coming generations by cooperation, solidarity, tolerance and confidence.

