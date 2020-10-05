Sudan: Peace Is Major Achievement of Revolution Demands, Says Al-Deger

4 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Sudan Congress Party, Engineer, Omar Al-Deger has described the peace Agreement signed recently, in Juba as the major achievement of the revolution demands and additional impetus of its process, calling for exerting more efforts for including the remaining armed struggle movements in the agreement.

Al-Deger told SUNA, Sunday, that the constitutional document will be useless serious will and commitments are provided to maintain freedom, dignity and the unity of the home land.

He pointed out that what had been achieved during the transitional period was below ambition, as the inherited crises from the defunct regime are stand still.

