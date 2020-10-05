Sudan: Formalizing Sudan's Peace Deal Momentous for the Entire Region - Pres. Sahlework

4 October 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — President Sahlework Zewudie said formalizing the peace deal reached between the Government of Sudan and rebels will have a huge impact on the peace and security of the entire region and beyond.

On Saturday President Sahlework has arrived in Juba to witness the signing ceremony of a peace agreement between the Transitional Government of Sudan and rebel groups, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, and the Sudan Liberation Movement.

Three major groups signed the first-round deal last August including two factions from the western region of Darfur and one from the southern region following after months of talks hosted by the South Sudan government.

On the occasion, President Sahlework said the formalizing the peace agreement is indeed a milestone as it will help as a springboard to lasting peace in Sudan after nearly two decades of bloody conflicts.

The President noted that the peace deal is also a significant step to ensure a conflict-free Africa in line with the African Union 2020 theme of "Silencing the Guns."

"This will have a huge impact not only for the Sudanese but for the entire region and indeed to the continent as it is a very significant peace deal for Sudan and beyond," she added.

The president highlighted that this momentous achievement resolves decades of conflicts and suffering, it will also require firm and steadfast commitment to execute the accord fully and without setbacks.

Chadian President Idriss Déby and the Prime Ministers of Egypt and Uganda were among regional officials and politicians who witnessed the formalization of the peace deal in Juba.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.