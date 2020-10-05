South Sudan: Fisal Lauds South Sudan Contributions to Peace Process

Khartoum — Minister of Culture and Information, Government Official Spokesman, Fisal Mohammed Salih has underlined that the signing of the Peace Agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Front is considered great event, commending the contributions of the FFC leaderships, the politicians and the facilitators who took part in the negotiation process.

The minister described the upcoming task of implementing the agreement on the ground as the most difficult, adding that these difficulties will be overcome by the will, the determination and the desire for making peace in the country.

He appreciated the big contributions extended by the Republic of South Sudan in peace process in the country, calling on journalists, poets, technicians, politicians, technocrats and the civil society organizations to extend their contributions to South Sudan.