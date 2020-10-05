Sudan: UN Chief Affirms Strong Support to Peace and Transitional Goverment

Juba — United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed the final signing ceremonies of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in Al-Hurriya Square in Juba, by recorded speech, at the beginning of the ceremony yesterday.

The UN Chief congratulated the people of Sudan and the transitional government for concluding the agreement, which he considered as historic.

"The talks succeeded and came out with great results despite the emergency circumstances of the spread of the Corona pandemic and the economic recession." He said.

The UN Chief affirmed the UN strong support to the Comprehensive Peace Agreement and Sudan Transitional Government to achieve peace and the democratic transition, stability and development, calling on the movements of Abdul Wahid and Al-Hilo to join the peace process to realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people.