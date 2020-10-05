Nigeria: Omo-Agege Demands Probe of Extra-Judicial Killings By SARS

4 October 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bode Gbadebo

Abuja — The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has condemned the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by the special adviser (media) to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga, said Omo-Agege expressed concern over the incessant cases of extrajudicial killings, harassment, illegal arrest and extortion of defenceless citizens by some officials attached to SARS in different parts of the country.

Specifically, Omo-Agege cited the alleged shooting of a man by operatives of SARS in his constituency in Ughelli, Delta State over the victim's alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone as well as another shooting of a youth in the town by men of the 'Operation Delta Safe' over the victim's alleged refusal to allow the operatives to search his phone to buttress his argument on the need for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of security units in the country.

The Deputy Senate President called on the police authorities to fish out the culprits for prosecution, stressing that this will serve as deterrent to others.

While calling on security personnel to always maintain the rules of engagement, the lawmaker urged youth in the area to exercise utmost restraint while investigation is ongoing.

"Those who are authorised to bear arms and maintain law and order in the country ought to understand that such must be exercised with responsibility especially when human life is sancrosant.

"I hope those who are quick at pulling the trigger would adopt strategies that would foster mutual understanding between them and those they are tasked to protect, in their bid to save the lives of Nigerians. It would be a depressing twist of fate for them to be listed among those contributing to the list of the dead in this challenging period globally," he said.

