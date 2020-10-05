Uganda: Covid-19 Pandemic Has Lowered Farmers' Incomes

3 October 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Michael J Ssali

Much as farmers might have continued to work in their fields throughout the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, there has been 'an alarming drop in farmer incomes in Uganda' according to a September 21 research report compiled by Heifer International.

The Washington based global development organisation revealed that 97 per cent of smallholder farmers in Uganda have seen their income drop since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 86.6 per cent of farmers seeing their income plunge by more than half.

The findings were part of a survey of 448 farmers and interviews with 10 agri-hubs, four private sector partners and three district local governments.

The survey also showed 87 per cent of farmers reported eating less than three meals per day since the onset of Covid-19, with 31 per cent eating only one meal per day and 40 per cent at times going days without food.

It further revealed that nearly half (48 per cent) of the families that previously ate more than three meals now eat two meals per day; 62 per cent that ate three meals now eat two meals per day; and 39 per cent that ate two meals now eat one meal per day.

The survey further revealed that79 per cent of all respondents experienced difficulties getting their products to the market due to Covid-19 movement restrictions.

At least 71 per cent per cent of farmers surveyed also reported limited access to farming inputs, including seeds, feeds and vaccines and said the price of farming inputs increased by almost half. 66 per cent of farmers reported other Covid-19 effects on farm or off-farm production, including high transport costs due to the restrictions imposed on private transport.

Heifer International president Pierre Ferrari said: "The findings are informing our response to Covid-19 and the investments we are making in support of farmers, ensuring the agribusinesses Heifer International works with can withstand future crises, protecting the farmers who grow the food we eat."

For fear of spreading the coronavirus government closed down some markets in rural areas, as well as in large towns such as Kampala for some weeks, which led to huge losses for the farmers that sold agricultural products to the markets.

Mr Mischael Ssali is a veteran journalist and a farmer

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.