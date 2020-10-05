Uganda: Covid-19 Pandemic Has Lowered Farmers' Incomes

Much as farmers might have continued to work in their fields throughout the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown, there has been 'an alarming drop in farmer incomes in Uganda' according to a September 21 research report compiled by Heifer International.

The Washington based global development organisation revealed that 97 per cent of smallholder farmers in Uganda have seen their income drop since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 86.6 per cent of farmers seeing their income plunge by more than half.

The findings were part of a survey of 448 farmers and interviews with 10 agri-hubs, four private sector partners and three district local governments.

The survey also showed 87 per cent of farmers reported eating less than three meals per day since the onset of Covid-19, with 31 per cent eating only one meal per day and 40 per cent at times going days without food.

It further revealed that nearly half (48 per cent) of the families that previously ate more than three meals now eat two meals per day; 62 per cent that ate three meals now eat two meals per day; and 39 per cent that ate two meals now eat one meal per day.

The survey further revealed that79 per cent of all respondents experienced difficulties getting their products to the market due to Covid-19 movement restrictions.

At least 71 per cent per cent of farmers surveyed also reported limited access to farming inputs, including seeds, feeds and vaccines and said the price of farming inputs increased by almost half. 66 per cent of farmers reported other Covid-19 effects on farm or off-farm production, including high transport costs due to the restrictions imposed on private transport.

Heifer International president Pierre Ferrari said: "The findings are informing our response to Covid-19 and the investments we are making in support of farmers, ensuring the agribusinesses Heifer International works with can withstand future crises, protecting the farmers who grow the food we eat."

For fear of spreading the coronavirus government closed down some markets in rural areas, as well as in large towns such as Kampala for some weeks, which led to huge losses for the farmers that sold agricultural products to the markets.

Mr Mischael Ssali is a veteran journalist and a farmer