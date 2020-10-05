Malawi: First Lady Launches Her Charity Organisation Soff to Promote Malawi Girl Child

3 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

First Lady Monica Chakwera has urged Malawians to join hands in promotion of a girl child in attaining education as she launched her charitable organisation - Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF)-- at a function held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Friday night

Chakwera said the foundation will largely focus its attention on rural underprivileged girls.

She said her passion to assist the needy started way back hence the need to formalise the same this time around when she is at Plot Number 1.

"I am doing this because I have experience on challenges which these girls go through. I am a living example, that is why am doing this work from my heart," said Madame Chakwera.

The First Lady was also accompanied with three young boys and a girl who were evacuated from the streets but now doing well with education.

Speaking earlier one of the board members of Shaping Our Future Foundation, Bernadette Malunga said the organization has used no funds from the Government coffers.

"No government institution has funded this event, the government has only sponsored the venue for the launch," she said.

She thanked NBS Bank, First Capital Banking, Barons car Hire, for funding the launch.

Malunga said that SOFF is aimed at expanding education opportunities, promote health, economically empower and promote agricultural.

She said SOFF will also help the disadvantaged, girls in rural areas for example as well as street children.

Malunga claimed said SOFF was formed before Chakwera became the First Lady.

SOFF was registered under the Company's Act 2013. Therefore its continued existence is guaranteed whether Chakwera is at State House or not.

It is also registered with Council for Non Governmental Organisation.

Among those who attended the launch included spouse to State Vice President Mary Chilima.

The event was also graced by former tenants of State House, who included, former Malawi President Joyce Banda, wife to late President Bingu wa Mutharika, Callista Mutharika, Shanil Muluzi wife to former President Bakili Muluzi and Official Hostess to founding President Kamuzu Banda, Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira.

