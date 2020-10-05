Mozambique: Maputo City Has Two Thirds of Coronavirus Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday announced two further deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the country's death toll, since the start of the pandemic, to 64.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the two new victims, both from Maputo, were Mozambican men aged 84 and 89. They tested positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on Monday and Tuesday. Their condition continued to deteriorate and they died on Thursday and Friday.

Maputo city accounts for 44 of the 64 Covid-19 deaths (69 per cent).The other deaths have occurred in Nampula (five), Maputo province (four), Tete (three), Manica (two), Gaza (two)and one each in Cabo Delgado, Zambezia, Sofala and Inhambane. Of all the country's provinces, only Niassa has not registered any Covid-19 deaths.

The release added that, to date, 142,028 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,718 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,329 of these tests were administered in public health units, and 389 in private laboratories.

783 of the samples tested were from Maputo city, 258 from Zambezia, 247 from Cabo Delgado, 116 from Inhambane, 97 from Sofala, 72 from Nampula, 54 from Tete, 48 from Gaza, 35 from Maputo province, and eight from Niassa.

1,627 of the tests were negative, and 91 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, to 8,979. Of the new cases, 90 are Mozambicans and one is Portuguese. 50 are men or boys and 41 are women or girls. Seven are children under 15 years of age, and five are over 65 years old. No age information was available for seven cases.

The vast majority of these cases - 73 - were from Maputo city (80.2 per cent of the new cases). Seven were from Tete, five from Zambezia, four from Niassa, and two from Nampula.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

Over the previous 24 hours, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but a further three were admitted, all of them in Maputo city. Currently, 47 people are under medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards, one in Nampula and 46 in Maputo city.

Thus the capital is far and away the part of the country worst hit by Covid-19, accounting for the majority of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.

Over the same 24 hour period, 22 people made a full recovery from Covid-19, 21 in Tete and one in Zambezia. The number of recoveries has now reached 5,595 (62.3 per cent of all those who tested positive for the coronavirus).

As of Friday, the geographical distribution of all 8,979 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,062; Maputo province, 1,542; Cabo Delgado, 714; Zambezia, 621; Nampula, 585; Gaza, 335; Tete, 312; Sofala, 237; Niassa, 232; Inhambane, 230; Manica, 109.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 8,979 confirmed cases, of whom 5,595 have made a complete recovery, and 3,316 are active cases. 68 Covid-19 patients have died - 64 from the disease, and four from other causes.

Maputo, 3 Oct (AIM) - The chairperson of the Board of Directors of the French oil and gas company Total, Patrick Pouyanne, has appealed to European countries to assist Mozambique in fighting terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Total is heading a consortium which is investing about 23 billion US dollars in a natural gas liquefaction project, in Palma district, on the Cabo Delgado coast.

Islamic terrorists, known locally as "Al Shabaab", are operating in several Cabo Delgado districts, including Palma. They now enjoy support from the international terrorist network which calls itself "Islamic State" (also known as ISIS or Daesh).

Speaking on Thursday at a press conference near Paris, cited by the Bloomberg agency, Pouyanne said "western powers are coming to understand that an enclave of the Islamic State is being established in Mozambique, which would be "a great problem for the stability of east Africa".

"It would be good to restore control, not just for the Total project, but for the stability of the region", he added.

Pouyanne, who was received in Maputo last month by President Filipe Nyusi, to discuss the latest developments, said he could help draw the attention of European nations to the need to mobilise more support for Mozambique.

France, in particular, has interests in the region, possessing territories such as Reunion and Mayotte, in the western Indian Ocean,

Pouyanne took the opportunity to announce that work has begun on levelling the land on the Afungi Peninsula in Palma where the LNG factories will be installed. A quay and a runway have already been built, he added.

Initially, two LNG factories (known as "trains") will be built in Afungi with the capacity to produce 12 million tonnes of LNG a year. The gas will come from the Atum and Golfinho fields in Offshore Area One of the Rovuma Basin, where Total is the operator.

Total holds 26.5 per cent of the shares in the "Mozambique-LNG" project in Area One. Its partners in the consortium are the Japanese company Mitsui (20 per cent), Mozambique's own National Hydrocarbon Company, ENH (15 per cent), the Indian companies ONGC Videsh, Beas Rovuma Energy, and BRPL Ventures (10 per cent each), and PTTEP of Thailand (8.5 per cent).

The Commission on Constitutional and Legal Affairs and Human Rights (CACDHL) of the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, will visit Cabo Delgado in the next few days to see for itself the impact of the terrorist attacks. The Assembly's governing board, its Standing Commission, took the decision to send the CACDHL on Friday.

The CACDHL will also visit those parts of the central provinces of Manica and Sofala, where the self-styled "Renamo Miltary Junta" has been staging murderous attacks on the main roads. The Commission must report back to the Assembly plenary by 30 October.