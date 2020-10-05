Nigeria: Fuel Price - Enemies Out to Avenge 2012 Occupy Nigeria Protests - Presidency

The Presidency has urged Nigerians to beware of people smarting from the suspended labour strike for selfish reasons, especially to avenge the 2012 Occupy Nigeria protests.

The organized labour had suspended the planned mass action that was to commence on September 28, 2020, over the recent hikes in electricity tariff and petrol price.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said those sponsoring and encouraging "discord and anarchy, either for selfish ends, or as revenge for perceived injuries" were enemies of the country.

Adesina implored Nigerians to beware of them as the Muhammadu Buhari government was only interested in engendering better quality of life for the citizenry.

He commended organised labour for putting the country first, saying "The times in which we live-with severe security, economic and social challenges-call for all hands to be on deck, and goodwill and support for government, as it strives to put the nation on an even keel."

Adesina said: "Since Organised Labour toed the path of sense and sensibility last week, seeing reason with the imperatives of fuel price adjustment, and opening a further window of dialogue on the service based electricity tariff, some groups of Nigerians have been dolorous, disgruntled, and disconsolate.

"They had apparently perfected plans to use the strike by the labour unions as smokescreen to unleash anarchy on the land, fomenting mayhem and civil disobedience. But the plan blew up in their faces, and they have been in severe pains since then. They have launched series of tirades against organised labour."