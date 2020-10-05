Nigeria: Smart Adeyemi Proposes Shariah Law to Fight Corruption

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, has proposed the introduction of Shariah law to fight corruption in Nigeria.

Adeyemi stated this at a media retreat organised by the Senate Press Corps in Lokoja, Kogi State, themed "Democracy and Development in a Federation: Roles of Media, States and Parliaments".

The Senator hinted that he was working on Bills to amend the Acts establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and would soon be introduced in the Senate.

He said, "If we want this country to be great, we must look at some acts of parliament, moreso the ones that have to do with anti-graft agencies.

"Very soon I'm coming back to the chamber to bring bills on ICPC and EFCC. I want us to introduce Mosaic law, what you call Shariah law. By the time you cut the hands of 10 or 20 people in this country, nobody will want to steal again.

"If you say that is too harsh, let us have mechanised agriculture of about 200, 250 acres. Once you are involved in corruption, you will spend your life farming for us. We must look at how we can make Nigeria a better place."

'US misled for slamming visa ban on Kogi governor'

Meanwhile, the Senator said the United States government was misinformed to believe that Governor Yahaya Bello and other party leaders in Kogi committed electoral offences during the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

The US had, in September, imposed visa ban on some politicians it said undermined democratic process during the 2019 governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Though the US did not reveal the names of the affected politicians, Governor Yahaya Bello protested the American government's action.

Senator Adeyemi said contrary to insinuations that Yahaya Bello won the election in Kogi state through violence and other infractions, the governor actually won his second term bid in a free, fair and credible poll.

He attributed Bello's victory to unprecedented achievements recorded in his first term in office.

"There are things within a state that determines who wins the election. Let me just give you one of the secrets why the governor won this election.

"When he came into office, he brought everyone together. He won again because he was able to put in some landmark achievements that others could not do. In my senatorial district we have a rice mill, it is one of the biggest that you can think of," the Senator said.

Adeyemi blamed a section of the media and especially social media influencers for reporting fake stories and uploading untrue pictures about the election.

"These untrue stories about the election which pervaded both conventional and social media then informed the judgement of the international community and consequently the travel ban placed on some Nigerians," he added.