Uganda Airlines Resumes Flights to Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam — Uganda Airlines on Friday resumed flights to Tanzania since it grounded its operations in March due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline will operate four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) to Dar es Salaam and increase to more frequencies in the coming months, according to the airline's commercial director, Mr Roger Wamala.

The first Uganda Airlines commercial flight from Entebbe to Dar es Salaam was launched over a year ago.

But after operating for just six months, Uganda's flights were suspended in March 2020 following the closure of both Entebbe International Airport and Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) due to the pandemic.

With the reopening of Entebbe airport on Thursday, Dar es Salaam wasthe first flight which clearly demonstrates the importance the airline attaches to the destination.

"Even with this Covid-19 disruption, our commitment to the Tanzania route remains unshaken," noted Mr Wamala.

He said they were resuming operations with Covid-19 still active, thus calling for a concerted effort from both countries to manage its spread.

Mr Wamala added that Uganda Airlines is committed to keeping passengers safe and healthy, through strict adherence to approved Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), in compliance with national and international guidelines for safe air travel.

Airports across the network have issued guidelines that passengers will have to comply with including observing Social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation and temperature checks.

"Passengers will also be required to present to the airline, a proof of a negative test for Covid-19 taken from a health facility accredited by the government at least 72 hours prior to the date of the planned flight," said Mr Wamala.

Chargé d'affaires Musekura Eseza, who was representing Uganda's High Commissioner to Tanzania Ambassador Richard Kabonero, said Uganda Airlines would continue to offer the best service in terms of safety, the best prices, punctuality, comfort and a great onboard experience.

"The flight opens a new chapter in the cordial relations between Uganda and Tanzania providing opportunities for international trade, business, investment and tourism," she said.