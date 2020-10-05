Tanzania: Dar RC Commends NSSF for Completing Road Connecting Kigamboni Bridge

3 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Abubakar Kunenge has commended the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), for implementing the directives by President John Magufuli to complete the construction of a road that links Nyerere bridge to Kigamboni, promising to use the bridge as an attraction for foreign and domestic tourists.

Kunenge said this during a visit to inspect the construction where NSSF Director General William Erio in his briefing said the construction of the part of the road had stalled for a long time until the President issued instructions in February this year.

Erio said the construction of the road has been completed using the same initial cost estimates and that the work being done is to set up various road safety signs as well as installation of solar panels in the area to keep it safer at night.

Kunenge commended NSSF's management for the great work it was doing in making the city of Dar es Salaam more flexible.

"I would like to congratulate the management of NSSF under the leadership of Mr Erio, I also thank President Magufuli whose promise to want Tanzania has started and the proof of that is here in Kigamboni, a bridge that is very attractive,"said Kunenge

The Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS), Resident Engineer Simon Mgani,told the Regional Commissioner that the construction of the part of the road was completed August 31, this year, where according to the construction contract they are still in the review period of two years.

Engineer Mgani who is in charge of the construction, said that during the period there are small works that they do including drawing various road signs, placing planks and connecting parts of the road with human settlements, where they hope to complete the work on October 12.

