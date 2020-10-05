Rwanda: Education Ministry Sheds Light on Schools Reopening

The Ministry of Education has announced that a total of 17 institutions of higher learning will, effective this month, reopen their premises for students to resume in-person classes.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Valentine Uwamariya, during a press conference on Friday, October 2.

The press conference brought together other high-ranking officials including the ministers of Health, Local Government, Trade and Industry as well as Rwanda National Police spokesperson.

Addressing the media, minister Uwamariya said that at least eight institutions of higher learning have so far been allowed to host their students back in the school premises.

The universities, she said, include the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), the African Leadership University (ALU), the African Institute for Mathematical Science (AIMS), Carnegie Mellon University, the Oklahoma Christian University and the Rwanda Institute for Conservation and Agriculture (RICA).

The other two higher learning institutions that have been allowed to fully resume a physical classes are Institute of Legal Practice Development and Vatel School of Rwanda.

"Based on our assessment, these are the only institutions that have been given green light to reopen as well as accommodate all their students," Uwamariya said.

However, she also pointed out that the ministry had approved a total of other nine universities who are supposed to reopen under various guidelines.

For instance she mentioned five universities including the University of Rwanda, INES Ruhengeri, Rwanda Polytechnic, Mount Kenya and Kibogora Polytechnic.

"In order to contain Covid-19 these universities will only accommodate students in the third year and above. (3rd year-5th year) at their school premises while the rest will continue to study online," Uwamariya said.

Furthermore, minister Uwamariya said that Kigali Independent University (ULK), the University of Kigali, Ruli Higher Institute of Health Ste Rose de Lima, (RHIH) and Rwanda Tourism University College shall also resume for only final year students.

This means that a total of 17 institutions of higher learning will reopen in the month of October.

However, Uwamariya noted that the ministry is working closely with other authorities to ensure that more schools are reopened.

"We are prioritizing the safety of students. This means that we look out for those schools that have complied with the Covid-19 guidelines and we are optimistic that more Universities will open next month". She said.

Schools to establish dispensaries

In case of an emergency, or if there is a student showing signs of coronavirus, the Minister said that all schools have been instructed to establish a two-room dispensary to help such students.

"We have requested schools to set aside two rooms where students that show Covid-19 signs, or even when there is an emergency can be taken," she said.

Besides the dispensaries, other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in schools include having in place hand washing facilities, ensuring that students and staff wear face masks and observing social distancing.

International schools

Also to reopen this month are international secondary schools which have also fully complied with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Uwamariya said that secondary schools under the national programme have until November in order to be allowed to reopen.

"International secondary schools will also reopen this month, but those that are under the national programme will resume next month under specific guidelines," she said, adding that a detailed time table will be provided to guide the process.

The reopening of other sections, including nursery and primary schools will be determined by the experience with those that will have reopened.