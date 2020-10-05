Liberia: Over Social Agreement Dispute, Dorgbor Town Wants Logging Firm Exit Forest

Ganta — Citizens of Dorgbor Town located in lower Nimba County are calling for the immediate exit of a logging firm from their forest, based on the company's "deliberate" refusal to live up to its corporate social obligations as stated in an agreement it (company) entered into with the citizens in 2010.

The Liberia Tree and Trader Company (LTTC) is reportedly owned by Nimba County Electoral District #6 former Representative, Ricks Y. Toweh.

The company in 2010 signed a 25-year agreement with citizens of Doru Chiefdom through the Chiefdom's Community Forest Management Body (CFMB) to carry out logging activities with Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) to citizens of Dorgbor and other adjacent towns within the Doru Chiefdom.

As part of its CRS, the company, among other things, agreed to construct two schools (one Senior High and one Elementary School) at a cost of US$85,000; construct a modern and well-furbished clinic in its third year of operation (2013), and give an amount of US$6,000.00 annually to the town for other development purposes.

But speaking on a local radio station in the county, the aggrieved citizens accused the company of failing to live up to the terms of the agreement that gave birth to its operations in their forest and its nearly ten years of operations in the forest.

Town Chief William Julue, who spoke on behalf of his citizens, stated that during a mass meeting citizens of the town unanimously agreed to petition authorities of the county to prevail on the company to with stop it's logging operations and exit their forest with immediate effect,

He added that the citizens believe that if this is not done now, their entire forest will be cleared by the company without anything tangible to show to the upcoming generation as benefit from their forest.

"Since we signed the Social Agreement with LTTC, they have refused to do any of those things that are contained in the agreement. So, we are saying, they must leave our forest immediately", Town Chief Julue stressed.

He said they have held a series of engagements with authorities of the company and local county authorities in an attempt to address their plight, but all efforts have proved futile.

Town Chief Julue said citizens of the town have as well informed the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) through written communications, especially during the administration of Mr. Harrison Karnwea, adding that at one point, the TTC was mandated to settle its obligations with the citizens, but the company has refused till now.

"When this issue started, we wrote the FDA managing director at that time, Mr. Karnwea about the issue. The Director, after probing into the matter, mandated the company to pay all of our benefits that are listed in the agreement, but up to now, they have not done anything," he explained.

All efforts to get the management of TTC to comment on the issue has so far been futile.