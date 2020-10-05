Kenya: On Your Marks, Set, Gun! - Nyayo Stadium Ready for Kip Keino Magic

Nairobi — Three years after it was initially closed for renovations, the Nyayo National Stadium will open its doors for a mega event for the first time, just a week after it was re-opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The stadium which hosted the 2010 African Athletics Championship will be all ready to host another mega event and Kenya hopes to host an equally successful venture just like 2010 and the 2017 World Under-18 Championship and the 2007 World Cross Country Championship in Mombasa.

The Kip Keino Classic will be the last stop of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour, and the first time ever Kenya is hosting a one-day global championship.

There will be six core events in the Classic; the men's and women's Hammer Throw, the men's and women's steeplechase as well as the men's and women's 200m.

The 20km walk opened the event at 7:30am but action on the track will start off at 1:15pm. The Opening ceremony is scheduled for 3pm, just 10 minutes after the first core event, the women's hammer.

Among the non-core events to watch out include the women's 1500m, the 5,000m and the men's 10,000m.

There are 97 foreign athletes who have arrived in Nairobi for the event.