Sudan: Government Delegation for Peace Negotiations Meets With U.S. Envoy

Juba — The government delegation for the peace negotiations in Juba, headed by the Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Friday met at Pyramid Hotel in Juba with the special American envoy for Sudan, Donald Booth.

The government delegation at the meeting included the Sovereignty Council members, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, and Mohamed Hassan Al-Taayeshi.

In a press statement after the meeting, Booth said that he met with the government delegation for the peace negotiations, which will sign the final peace agreement between the government and the components of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front on Saturday, describing the meeting as fruitful and beneficial, especially with regard to following up the implementation of the agreement and ways of the international community contribution and its role in this regard.

The US envoy said that he will continue work with the government to urge the other non-signatories of the peace agreement to join the peace process for reaching a comprehensive and complete peace in Sudan during the transitional period.

Booth explained that he in contact with the leader of Sudan People's Liberation Movement - North, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillo, and the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nour, indicating that he discussed with them the issue of their return to the negotiation table.

Regarding the file of sanctions imposed on Sudan, he said that Sudan is still on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, adding that they are working hard with the government to reach a settlement of this file.