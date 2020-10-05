Sudan: Farmers Urge Government Forces to Protect Darfur Agricultural Season

Tawila / Abu Jubeiha / Gireida — In North Darfur, farmers in the area of Tabit in Tawila locality have demanded state government forces to urgently provide protection during the agricultural season, as attacks in Darfur and South Kordofan by gunmen continue to take place.

Hasan Adam told Radio Dabanga that the shepherds have repeatedly herded livestock into farms south, west and north of Tabit by force of arms, leading to large losses in crops.

Adam said that the farmers have submitted several complaints to the director of Tawila locality, but no response has been given. He renewed the demand of the farmers to the authorities to send forces as quickly as possible in order to protect agriculture around Tabit.

During the rainy seasons frictions between farmers and herders tend to flare up as herders try to move their cattle to new pastures, and farmers try to prevent the cattle eating their crops.

At least 50 farmers were killed and injured by armed herders in November and December 2019, according to a report by Darfuri farmers in South and North Darfur.

This June, Native administrations leaders from the villages Tawila and El Waha in North Darfur, a representative of the Tawila locality director, the coordinator of the camps for the displaced, and representatives of the resistance committees came together to discuss peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders. They pledged to work together to make the agricultural season a success.

Attacks

A farmer was shot dead by gunmen in Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan on Tuesday.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that Bashir Magdu was driving his tractor and a trailer on the Kologi-El Leri road, carrying traders and their merchandise to El Leri, when a group of robbers shot at him. He was hit in the leg, and died while he was being transported to Abu Jubeiha Hospital.

The attackers fled after stealing the merchants' money.

In South Darfur, a fisherman was killed by gunmen in the area of Deto in Gereida locality on Wednesday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Mohamed Mousa reported that Abdelrahman Bishara was fishing in Gereida Valley on Wednesday evening, when he was shot. He died instantly.

