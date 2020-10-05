Tanzania: Yanga Sack Head Coach Zlatko After 37 Days in Charge

Tanzanian giants Young Africans Sports (Yanga) announced that they have terminated the contract with head coach Zlatko Kmprotic in a mutual agreement.

The announcement came a few hours after the Jangwani side sealed its first big win, thrashing visitors Coastal Union 3-0 late in Dar es Salaam late on Saturday.

A statement signed by Acting Secretary General, Adv Patrick Simon said: "Young Africans Sports Club would like to thank Zlatko for his professionalism while at the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The tactician is leaving after having spent only 37 days at the club, making a record of its own.