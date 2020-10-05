Tanzania: Yanga Sack Head Coach Zlatko After 37 Days in Charge

4 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Writer

Tanzanian giants Young Africans Sports (Yanga) announced that they have terminated the contract with head coach Zlatko Kmprotic in a mutual agreement.

The announcement came a few hours after the Jangwani side sealed its first big win, thrashing visitors Coastal Union 3-0 late in Dar es Salaam late on Saturday.

A statement signed by Acting Secretary General, Adv Patrick Simon said: "Young Africans Sports Club would like to thank Zlatko for his professionalism while at the club and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The tactician is leaving after having spent only 37 days at the club, making a record of its own.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.