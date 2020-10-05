Seychelles: Seyramics Pottery Creates Usable Art Inspired By Seychelles' Natural Beauty

4 October 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Drawing inspirations from the natural beauty of Seychelles, an up and coming potter is reviving the art of pottery under the brand Seyramics.

Zara Albert creates one-of-a-kind, handcrafted ceramic pieces, delicately sculpted and inspired by nature including the rich marine life of the islands' waters.

"I work a lot on recreating pieces such as shells which we should not collect on the beach and pieces inspired by local leaves and flowers," Albert said. The artist added, "I have the 'Coco Fes' fruit bowl, 'Delicious Monster' fruit bowl and 'Octopus' vase, just to name a few."

Albert describes her work as modern pottery adding that it is not just about the decor, but about artistic crafts which have a purpose, like her 'Coco de Mer' burner for essential oils.

According to Albert, small scale production allows for each piece to be made just a few times, allowing her to consider other possibilities for designs, adding that custom pieces can be made with the clients' designs.

"Pottery has many steps but the most important is the first step which is making sure there are no bubbles in the clay before starting on a piece. If there are, your piece might explode or break at a later time," explained Albert, who started pottery years ago. It all began when she started taking pottery courses as a therapeutic means while overseas but slowly this grew into a passion.

"I wanted to bring my creations and skills back home to my island. From small favours for friends and word of mouth, my small passion turned into a business. I work alone as this is where I can use pottery as a form of relaxation and therapy while doing something, I am passionate about," said Albert.

For now, Albert runs Seyramics as a home base business at her studio at Machabee in the north of the main island of Mahe. Her creations are available online on a made-to-order basis. Customised ceramic pieces can also be made upon request. Prices for the pieces range between $51 to $170. Seyramics products are also available in a few shops on Mahe. In the future, the entrepreneur also hopes to give pottery classes.

Pottery in Seychelles, 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, was once a thriving activity wherein the late 1990s there existed a Potters Cooperative (Seypot). Seypot had its factory where many creations were made. But over the years interest in this form of artwork has dwindled, with only a few people who are actively doing pottery.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.