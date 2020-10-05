South Africa: Somizi Shows What It Is to Be Human

analysis

These days he may inhabit the high hallowed halls of celebville, but Somizi reminds us that we are all complex and flawed people.

No sooner had Somizi batted away allegations that he had stolen the concept for his TV cooking show, he was launching a social media giveaway for its viewers, while also celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his partner, Mohale Motaung.

You would expect nothing less from the child of two TV stars, Mary Twala and Ndaba "Mshefane" Mhlongo. Somizi Mhlongo has seen - and done - it all before.

He moves like someone who lives by the mantra "Today's papers are just tomorrow's fish and chips paper". As far as Somizi is concerned, the show must always go on.

Over two weeks ago, Somizi and the producers of his cooking show, Dinner at Somizi's, were faced with allegations of intellectual property theft by Hastings Moeng.

As is customary now, he took to his Instagram to address the accusations, denying everything - before making the ill-advised remark that Moeng "could have copyright [sic] the idea right and sold it to anyone".

"I did not steal anybody's concept and I will never again...