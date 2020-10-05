Rwanda: Belgium Arrests Three Rwandan Genocide Suspects

3 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By James Karuhanga

Reports from Europe indicate that three Rwandan genocide suspects in Belgium were arrested this week on Tuesday and Wednesday over their involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to reports, the arrests took place in the cities of Brussels and in Hainaut.

Information released Friday by the magazine Le Vif / L'Express and confirmed by the spokesperson for the federal prosecutor's office, Eric Van Duyse, indicate that they were all charged with "serious violations of international humanitarian law".

The three are Pierre Basabose, Séraphin Twahirwa and Christophe Ndangali.

It is reported that one of them has since been put under electronic bracelet surveillance.

Two arrests took place in Brussels on Tuesday and the third took place Wednesday in Hainaut, according to the federal prosecutor's office.

As reported, one of them has Belgian nationality.

Belgium has previously tried Rwandans over their role in the Genocide, and among these include two Catholic nuns who were in 2001 sentenced to 15 and 12 years in prison.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.