Rwanda: Belgium Arrests Three Rwandan Genocide Suspects

Reports from Europe indicate that three Rwandan genocide suspects in Belgium were arrested this week on Tuesday and Wednesday over their involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

According to reports, the arrests took place in the cities of Brussels and in Hainaut.

Information released Friday by the magazine Le Vif / L'Express and confirmed by the spokesperson for the federal prosecutor's office, Eric Van Duyse, indicate that they were all charged with "serious violations of international humanitarian law".

The three are Pierre Basabose, Séraphin Twahirwa and Christophe Ndangali.

It is reported that one of them has since been put under electronic bracelet surveillance.

Two arrests took place in Brussels on Tuesday and the third took place Wednesday in Hainaut, according to the federal prosecutor's office.

As reported, one of them has Belgian nationality.

Belgium has previously tried Rwandans over their role in the Genocide, and among these include two Catholic nuns who were in 2001 sentenced to 15 and 12 years in prison.