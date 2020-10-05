Tanzania: Chadema, Act-Wazalendo Cooperation Delayed

Dar es Salaam — Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo have pushed back declaration of cooperation plan in order to settle issues related to parliamentary and councillorship positions across the country.

The two parties want to satisfy themselves that the decision would leave them safe after elections over electoral law provisions.

On September 24, ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe told a campaign rally that the two opposition parties had agreed on certain issues, hinting that the pact would be announced at the Mwembeyanga grounds in the city yesterday.

But, yesterday, it was revealed that the two political parties still need more consultation time in order to avoid falling onto legal traps that may lead to deregistration, among other things.

Mr Kabwe told Mwananchi that they have concluded cooperation negotiations at the presidential level. "There are a few issues that need to be concluded. However, I believe things will go as planned," he said.

Mr Kabwe, who doubles as Kigoma Urban parliamentary candidate for ACT-Wazalendo, said they were taking the cooperation issue carefully to avoid legal consequences, especially after the Registrar of Political Parties (RPPs) had issued warnings over the move.

"We want to be sure first that the decision will not cause legal disputes that could lead to deregistration of our political parties after the elections. We need to circumvent around the traps," he said.

The outspoken politician assured the party's cadres, members and supporters that cooperation decisions would be arrived at amicably and leave both parties safe, with the assurance of victory.

On September 21, this year, ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Bernard Membe tweeted: "I'm the ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate for the United Republic, who has been given the mandate to market the party's election manifesto during this election. Circulating reports that we are supporting Chadema at the presidency level are false."

But, the conduct of Mr Kabwe and the party's national chairman, who doubles as ACT-Wazalendo's Zanzibar presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad, suggests the two parties are for cooperation.

Mr Membe has failed to continue campaigning after commissioning his campaigns in Lindi Region. However, Mr Kabwe's statement that only agreement on the parliamentary positions and legal matters remained before inking a complete deal shows the matter has been resolved.

However, on September 18, the RPPs wrote to both political parties seeking explanation on what was seen as a movement coalition among them contrary to the provisions of the Political Parties Act.

In the letter he reminded the parties that Section 11 A of the law had set coalition procedures before and after elections.

Deputy RPPs Sisty Nyahoza clarified that political parties were supposed to agree on the coalition and submit the agreement to the registrar 90 days before nomination of candidates over what the coalition constitutes of.

He said coalition decisions should be made by members during respective meetings of the general congress before signing the agreement instead of few leaders.

"Political parties are not sup- posed to announce their coalition decisions impromptu because you will be treating your competitors unfairly that's why 90 days have been allocated," he said. According to him, the decision will also confuse voters regarding the manifesto that will be implemented if political parties under coalition are voted to form the government