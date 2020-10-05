Tanzania: NEC Says Lissu Must Comply or Face Consequences

4 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission's (NEC) Ethics Committee yesterday maintained that Chadema's presidential candidate Tundu Lissu should serve his punishment or face stern measures.

Mr Lissu was on Friday suspended from campaigning for seven days ahead of the October 28 General Election after the Committee found him guilty of electoral ethics violations.

But, in a quick rejoinder, Mr Lissu told a press conference that he was preparing himself to continue with the third round of campaigns slated to start today, and would only do otherwise if the central committee of his party decides otherwise.

However, yesterday, Ethics Committee secretary Emmanuel Kawishe called a press conference to clarify on the team's decision but insisting that Mr Lissu should serve the punishment, contrary of which he would face tougher measures.

"He is supposed to respect and serve the punishment issued by an instrument vested with legal powers to observe electoral procedures," he said.

When contacted for more clarifications, Mr Kawishe said the matter could be re-submitted to the Commission in case the candidate had failed to serve their punishment.

"I can't preempt possible member decisions, but it could be taken to the NEC Referral Committee that could issue tougher punishment," he told The Citizen over the phone.

According to him, the Committee has been vested with powers to propose stern measures to other NEC organs as stipulated in Regulation 5.7 (l) of the President, Parliamentary and Councillors Ethics, 2020. But, some punishments suggested by Regulation 5.12 (i) to (ix) include warning, reprimand and fine not exceeding Sh1.5 million.

The committee could also review decisions of the national ethics committee.

Speaking on Mr Lissu's claims that the Committee has not worked on the party's complaints filed against presidential can- didates of other political parties, Mr Kawishe said Regulation 39(1)(c) of elections ethics restricted revelation of candidate's name or the respective political party before decisions were reached.

He refuted Mr Lissu's claims that he wasn't involved; saying he was represented by two competent lawyers during the hearing.

"During the hearing, the lawyers who represented Mr Lissu demanded that Mr Lissu was supposed to be dispatched with a summons letter personally not through the party's secretary general," he told a press conference.

