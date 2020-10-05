South Sudan President Receives Dr. Hamdouk

Juba — The President of South Sudan State, Salva Kiir, Friday received at the Presidential Palace in Juba the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and discussed progress of the bilateral relations and ways of cementing them for the interest of the two peoples.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for celebrating the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the armed struggle movements in Juba on Saturday.

Dr. Hamdouk thanked President Salva Kiir and the mediation team for their efforts to bring peace to Sudan, praising the role of the Republic of South Sudan in hosting the Sudanese dialogue.