Sudan: Hamdouk - Peace Will Open Broad Horizons for Development, Progress and Prosperity

2 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, stressed that the Sudanese and South Sudanese are one people in two countries.

He said in a press statement at Juba Airport on Friday that Juba hosting of Sudan peace talks has great symbolism meanings, affirming that "Sudan aspires to a strategic and limitless relation with of South Sudan State,"

He indicated that the two countries are keen to transfer the border strip between them into a one of development, peace and joint action.

Dr. Hamdouk thanked the leadership of the Republic of South Sudan, headed by President Salva Kiir, and the mediation team for their wise leadership of Sudan peace negotiations that lasted for more than a year.

Dr. Hamdouk said that the peace negotiation is a dialogue between brothers and it was not without pitfall and obstacles, referring to the patience, perseverance, wisdom and the great role played by the mediation in narrowing the difference in views for achieving peace.

The Prime Minister affirmed that peace will open broad horizons for development, progress and prosperity, explaining in this regard that the Sudanese people will sign the peace agreement on Saturday to open a new chapter for the end for wars and the suffering of the people in the displacement and asylum camps.

Dr. Hamdouk emphasized that the joining of the armed struggle movements to the peace process also open a new chapter, indicating that he expects them to arrive on Khartoum shortly to start the building of peace.

