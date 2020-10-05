Sudan: President of Sovereignty Council Arrives in Juba

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Saturday arrived in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, accompanied by the Sovereignty Council members, Ayesha Musa and Raja Nicola, the Director of the General Intelligence, Lt. Gen. Jamal Abdul-Hamid, and the Secretary of the Sovereignty Council, Gen. Mohamed Al-Ghali, to attend the final signing of the peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Front components on Saturday, Oct. 3.
