Kenya: Kip Keino Classic - Olympic Silver Medalist Tanui Scorches to Victory in 10,000m

3 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui showed his experience, creating daylight between him and his opponents before scorching to victory in the 10,000m race at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Tanui played his cards close to his chest for most of the race before bolting out with two laps to go and stopping the clock in 28:06.91.

"I am pleased with how I ran today. It was a tough race but at least I have achieved what I had come here to do; look at my shape and see how my training has been. I am happy also to compete at home in front of the fans," Tanui stated after the race.

Nathan Lagat from the Kenya Defense Forces was second in 28:22.28 while Yosei Mneria closed out the podium in 28:26.77.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.