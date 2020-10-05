Kenya: Kip Keino Classic - Olympic Silver Medalist Tanui Scorches to Victory in 10,000m

Nairobi — Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui showed his experience, creating daylight between him and his opponents before scorching to victory in the 10,000m race at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday afternoon.

Tanui played his cards close to his chest for most of the race before bolting out with two laps to go and stopping the clock in 28:06.91.

"I am pleased with how I ran today. It was a tough race but at least I have achieved what I had come here to do; look at my shape and see how my training has been. I am happy also to compete at home in front of the fans," Tanui stated after the race.

Nathan Lagat from the Kenya Defense Forces was second in 28:22.28 while Yosei Mneria closed out the podium in 28:26.77.