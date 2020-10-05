Kenya: Kip Keino Classic - Paul Tanui Eases to Victory in 10,000m

Olympic silver medalist Paul Tanui eased to victory in the men's 10,000m in the World Athletics Continental Tour Kip Keino Classic on Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Tanui clocked 28:06.90 as Nathan Lagat of Kenya Defence Forces crossed the line second in 28:22.8 while Yosei Mneria settled third after returning 28:26.77.

Tanui was humble in victory saying the hard work in training had paid off.

"This is my first outdoor race this season and this victory with my season best of 28:06.90 gives me hope that my training is going on well," said the 2017 World 10,000m bronze medalist.

"It has been difficult with the Covid-19 restrictions but this race closes my season as I hope to come back ready for next year’s Tokyo Olympics."

Lagat said the race was not easy.

"I haven't been training as much due to the coronavirus pademic but I'm happy with the result. I will continue training and see what the future holds," said Lagat.

Kenya’s world 5000m finalist Nicolas Kimeli shrugged off stiff competition to win the 5,000m race.

Kimeli finished second during the Monaco Diamond League in August on his first track appearance of the season as Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei (12:35.36) smashed the world record held by Kenenisa Bekele.

Kimeli won in a time of 13:08.32 as Teklehaimanot Argawi Berihu of Ethiopia finished second in 13:08.91 while Krop Jacob came third after timing 13:11.8.

Uganda's Kibet Samuel (13:27.84) and Koros Collins(13:39.62) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Kimeli said he can only get better after the win.

"Being part of the team that broke World record was something and I picked alot of lessons that have come in handy in this race. I will tighten my loose ends and hopefully I perform well in the forthcoming events. But Generally I'm happy with how everything is turning out," said Kimeli.

Kerubo shines

Earlier on, African Games 400 metres hurdles champion Vanice Kerubo clocked 1:02.29 in the nationals event which are part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series at the Nyayo.

Kerubo from Nyanza South beat Caro Waiganjo with a time of 1:04.82 as Elizabeth Kimuyu (1:06.09) of Kenya Defence Forces finished third

Agnes Mutindi (1:08.09) and Virginia Kasyoka(1:10.46) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the men's 20km race walk, national champion Samuel Gathimba won with a time of 1:22.56 as Simon Wachira (1.28.14) and Eric Shikuku (1:30.29) emerged second and third respectively.

In the women's race walk, six-time Africa champion Grace Wanjiru returned home 1:46.40, Silvia Kemboi (1:48.15) and Naomi Chepkirui (1:54.34).

In the 4 ×400 Mixed Relay, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Team - A clocked 3:23.9 to win the race as National Police Service (NPS) - A (3:29.30), KDF -Team B (3:33.94) finished second and third respectively.