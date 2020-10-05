Kenya: Kip Keino Classic - World Champ Cheruiyot Overcomes Hamstring Injury to Win 1500m

3 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — World Champion Timothy Cheruiyot overcame a hamstring strain to clinch victory in the 1500m race at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday, further stating his supremacy at the best in the race currently.

Cheruiyot clocked 3:34.31 to win the race ahead of youngster Kumari Taki who timed 3:35.00.

"I am really happy to win especially because I was not very fit. Before the race I had a small hamstring strain and it made it a bit difficult. But to finish the season at home with a win is something really important and I am pleased," Cheruiyot said after the race.

Cheruiyot kept his long-stride, front-leaning tactic throughout the race, sticking at second behind training partner Timothy Sein in the first two laps.

However, Sein tired off with Taki taking over, the youngster trying but in vain to keep up with Cheruiyot's pace.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South Africa Won't Allow Travellers from the U.S. and France
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Out With the Old, In With the New - Liberia Govt Reshuffles
Lungisa Xhamela Voted Out of South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.