Gambia: GHM, GRCS Donate PPEs to EFSTH

The Gambia Healthcare Matters (GHM) through The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) on Wednesday presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in support of their preventive measures in responding to covid-19.

GHM is an organization founded by Gambians based in the UK, concerned with the health and wellbeing of Gambians.

The donated materials include 6 units of non-touch infrared thermometers, 700 units of power-free latex gloves, 2250 units of surgical masks, 5 units of 5-liters hand wash detergent, 100 units of face shields, 300 units of PPE gowns, among others.

Presenting the items at GRCS headquarters, Alasan Senghore, Secretary General of The Gambia Red Cross Society, underscored the importance of the items, saying the move was designed to complement government's efforts particularly the Ministry of health.

He commended the organization for the gesture, reminding that 'in whatever one does he or she should put his or her country first'.

The donated items, he went on, will go a long way in protecting and saving lives of health care workers and those they serve.

He also expressed their willingness to work with any organisation and individuals who are ready to save lives and change minds.

Ebrima Jallow, a representative of The Gambia Healthcare Matters, explained that their objective is to complement efforts of other organisations in The Gambia or collaborate with them to help in relief efforts.

Mr Jallow applauded The Gambia Red Cross Society for their noble service to the nation, adding that they are happy to help in the advancement of 'our health care services especially our main referral hospital'.

Dr Kebba Marena, head of surgery at EFSTH said the materials would go a long way in the fight against covid-19 and in protecting health care workers.

He warned that even though the number of positive covid-19 cases is decreasing in the country, people should be vigilant and take precautions.

Kebba Sanneh, public relations officer at EFSTH on behalf of the hospital officials, thanked the donors, further appealing to Gambians in other parts of the Diaspora to emulate GHM in supporting the country's only main referral hospital.

