Gambia: CBG Governor Appointed New Trade Minister

2 October 2020
The Point (Banjul)

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Sections 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia, has appointed Mr. Bakary Jammeh, Governor, Central Bank of The Gambia (CBG) as Minister for Trade, Industry, Regional Integration, and Employment with effect from today, 1st October, 2020.

Consequently, His Excellency, the President in exercise of the powers conferred upon him under Section 162 (2) of the Constitution appoints Mr. Buah Saidy, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs as Governor, Central Bank of The Gambia also with effect from 1st October, 2020.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Race for WTO Top Spot Likely to Be Mohamed vs Okonjo-Iweala
Singers Vie for Top Ten Spots at South African Idols

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.