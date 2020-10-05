Gambia: Alassana Jatta Withdrawn From Scorpions Squad Due to Injury

Gambian striker Alassana Jatta has announced his withdrawal from the Scorpions training camp squad due to hold in Portugal because of an injury.

The 21-year-old Viborg striker whose injury is set to sideline him for few weeks was called up to the national team for the first time in Tom Sainfiet provisional squad for their training camp in Portugal.

"We announce the withdrawal of ModousticSportsPR striker Alasssana Jatta from The Gambia national team squad for its training camp in Portugal due to an injury that is set to sideline him for the next few weeks," says Jatta's PR Modou Lamin Beyai on social media.

According to Jatta's PR, they thanked THE Scorpions coach for his trust in Alassan Jatta and went further to wish the player good luck with his recovery.

The Sukuta-born striker who is in very impressive form in the Danish 1st Division League earned himself a called-up to the Scorpions provisional squad by Tom Saintfiet.